Lauren London Tributes Nipsey Hussle On His Birthday: ‘Today We Honor You King’

Posted 19 hours ago

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty


Nipsey Hussle would have turned 34-years-old today, instead we’re celebrating his birthday in heaven. The prolific rapper was gunned down in front of his Marathon Clothing store earlier this year, sending shockwaves through the hip-hop and Los Angeles community. As the marathon continues, so does his legacy and the outpouring of love he receives on a daily basis.

MUST READ: All The Times Lauren London Tributed Her King Nipsey Hussle

The adoration continued today from celebrities and fans around the socialsphere and especially from the woman he left behind, Lauren London. London took to Instagram to tribute Hussle in a series of posts that highlighted his triumphant life.

“Today We celebrate You my beloved. Today we honor you King. We are to live in our highest vibrations today because that is how Nip lived his life. We should encourage and inspire today because that is how Hussle lived his life,” she captioned one photo.

Keep scrolling to see her tributes and more…

Lauren London Tributes Nipsey Hussle On His Birthday: ‘Today We Honor You King’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

View this post on Instagram

The King!

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

View this post on Instagram

💙

A post shared by Lauren London (@laurenlondon) on

