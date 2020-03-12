LeBron James, Other Players & Twitter React To NBA Season Suspension Due To Coronavirus

Last night the NBA made the unprecedented decision to suspend its season until further notice. NBA players and fans are still reacting to the news.

Coronavirus is making its presence felt in the United States regardless of how much our so-called “president” and his administration falsely claim there is no need to worry. During the orange menace’s address to the nation from the Oval Office, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the “Wojbomb” that the NBA decided to cancel the season following Utah Jazz player, Rudy Gobert testing positive for the highly infectious disease.

Gobert’s teammates and the Oklahoma City Thunder were placed under quarantine immediately and tested for coronavirus Wednesday night (Mar.11) following the postponement of their matchup. It was just revealed that Gobert’s teammate, NBA All-Star, Donovan Mitchell has also tested positive for covid-19 as well.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Immediately NBA stars LeBron James, Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban and more immediately reacted to the shocking news that season had its wig pushed back indefinitely.

Man we cancelling sporting events, school, office work, etc etc. What we really need to cancel is 2020! 🤦🏾‍♂️. Damn it’s been a rough 3 months. God bless and stay safe🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2020

Mark Cuban reacts moments after the NBA season was suspended. pic.twitter.com/4g8Z7yLts6 — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Phoenix Suns star, Devin Booker, found out the season was suspended while on Twitch playing Call of Duty.

“WTF bro…” Devin Booker found out the NBA was suspended while on Twitch. pic.twitter.com/m0TERskT2Q — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 12, 2020

It’s getting real out here as many expect other leagues like the MLB, NHL to follow the association and suspend their seasons as well. The NCAA —which already announced fans will not be able to attend March Madness — will probably do the same as well, and it should if we keeping it a buck.

It looks like Americans will have to hunker down, the coronavirus is gonna be here for a while. You can peep all the reactions to the NBA suspending its 2019-20 season because of its players testing positive for the coronavirus in the gallery below.

