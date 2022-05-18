HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne and NBA owner Mark Cuban have been going back and forth on Twitter, and things took a wild turn in the wee hours of Wednesday morning (March 18th).

The NBA Playoffs have gotten into their Conference Finals, and this past Sunday the Dallas Mavericks eliminated the Phoenix Suns in a crazy Game 7. Lil Wayne was sitting courtside, cheering on his friend Chris Paul. After the contest, Mark Cuban called out Tunechi in epic fashion, and the rest is history.

Back in May, Lil Wayne took offense to the post-game antics of Luka Doncic, the star of Dallas’ basketball team.

Tune took to Twitter to declare “Luka a ho” after that game, and nobody in Dallas said a word.

Until last night.

Cuban finally responded on Twitter. Using Tunechi’s own bars against him, after the Mavericks eliminated his team, Cuban tweeted, “It’s a shit show, put you on front row. #MFFL”. The lyrics come from Wayne’s 2018 hit Uproar off The Carter 5.

To put it mildly, Wayne didn’t like that.

He responded to Cuban’s remarks with a series of threats. In a since-deleted post, Wayne wrote, “Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho.”

Whoa.

He added later, “Ya lil bitch it’s up.”

Check out all the tweets below and hit one of those emojis with your reaction!

The post Lil Wayne Threatens NBA Owner Mark Cuban in Series of Wild Tweets appeared first on Z 107.9.

Lil Wayne Threatens NBA Owner Mark Cuban in Series of Wild Tweets was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com