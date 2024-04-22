Listen Live
List of Hits From The Class of 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Published on April 22, 2024

Mary J Blige

Source: Live From Abbey Road/Michael Gleason / Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced their 2024 class of inductees Sunday (April 21). This year’s class includes iconic performers like Mary J. Blige, Cher, Kool & The Gang and A Tribe Called Quest. Check out a list of hits from the newest Rock & Roll Hall of Famers inside.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a prestigious honor amongst the music community and now, 15 new performers will be added to the illustrious list. The performer category welcomes this year’s inductees: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield were selected as the recipients for the Musical Excellence Award.

Sunday’s “American Idol” episode was dedicated to the announcement with a special “Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night.”

Each inductee was selected among nominees announced earlier this year. According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame organization, these artists have “created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll.”

Other nominees included this year were Sinéad O’Connor, Lenny Kravitz and Mariah Carey.

To be eligible for a nomination to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.

The 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will debut live on Saturday, October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 2024 ceremony will also stream live on Disney+ with a special airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the following day. Be sure to check out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame website for more information.

Here’s a full list of the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees:

Check out a list of hits from a few of our favorite inductees below:

List of Hits From The Class of 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Tribe Called Quest – “Bonita Applebum”

Source:YouTube

2. Dionne Warwick – “That’s What Friends Are For”

Source:YouTube

3. Kool & The Gang – “Get Down On It”

Source:YouTube

4. Mary J. Blige – “Family Affair”

Source:YouTube

5. Cher – “Believe”

Source:YouTube

6. Big Mama Thornton – “Hound Dog”

Source:YouTube

7. Ozzy Osbourne – “Dreamer”

Source:YouTube
