McCormick Teams Up Doug E. Fresh For Interactive Cooking Class Full of Fresh Flavor

Doug E. Fresh, guests, and the press showed up at the New York Institute of Culinary Education for a special cooking class to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary in partnership with famed spice and extract manufacturing company McCormick.

Upon arrival, guests were treated to signature cocktails and mocktails before engaging in photo ops before the interactive cooking demonstration with Fresh and renowned McCormick Chef Cindy Gilbert began.

The Menu Was Lit

What was on the menu? A savory version of his Spiced Cod and Mashed Plantains while using Mccormick’s famous spices and extracts that now come in newly designed Red Cap herbs and spices bottles.

After cooking our meals, we had to plate our finished product like we were one of Chef Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef cooking competition show.

From there, we sat down and enjoyed the fruits of our labor that we cooked up under the watchful eyes of other aspiring chefs, including Chef Gilbert and Doug E. Fresh.

It was an evening of properly seasoned, well-cooked food and Hip-Hop vibes. Once the event was over, guests left with a bag full of goodies (McCormick products) to spice up their cooking.

You can find McCormick’s new bottles that feature a new easy-to-find best-by date and the new proprietary SnapTight lids that audibly seal to lock in freshness.

Photos: Liam Canning, Owl Bridge Media / McCormick

