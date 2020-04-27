CLOSE
Meek Mill Ice’s Out His Girlfriend Milano On Her Birthday [Photos]

Posted April 27, 2020

MilanoDi Rouge

Meek Mill is no stranger on flexin’ on the gram (motivational purposes only). This time around it was celebrating his girlfriend Milano Di Rouge’s birthday. Meek Milly posted a photo of the two with a heart warming caption, “Happy bday @iammilanrouge 😍😍😍😍 You different so that’s the way I’m having it wit you! Got you the best #pregnancybouncebackkit lol #yeahimlovingthat “

Milano was iced out with some new jewelry from Meek and the piece is beautiful! Check out the photo below!

 

View this post on Instagram

A few bosses 😁😁🥰

A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on

View this post on Instagram

B E E N. D O W N

A post shared by MEEK & MILAN (@meekandmilano) on

View this post on Instagram

CEO DINNER THE CHASERS ♥️

A post shared by MEEK & MILAN (@meekandmilano) on

View this post on Instagram

Dubai 2017

A post shared by MEEK & MILAN (@meekandmilano) on

