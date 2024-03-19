MGM Casinos Deny Bruno Mars Has $50M Gambling Debt, Social Media Reacts

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

after unconfirmed reports said that the music superstar owed $50 million to MGM Casinos. While the King Charles III rumors were spread by Russia, per multiple reports, the ones about Mars at first seemed credible considering that he’d had a residency at the Vegas casino in 2016.

But per Complex, who, as journalists normally do, reached out to the casino to confirm or deny the rumor, Mars is debt-free, at least to MGM.

“We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers,” MGM said in a statement. “From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno’s partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect.”

And then MGM got to the part people were waiting for, confirming that Mars owes them nothing (but a thank you for doing a popular residency).

“Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests.”

Mars’ lounge, The Pinky Ring, has already opened at the Bellagio. News Nation cited a “well-placed Vegas insider” as the source of the now debunked info on Mars’ gambling debt.

So there you have it. On Saturday, Mars posted a photo to social media that could be viewed as him side-eyeing all the internet chatter, given his expression.

But the photo just started a fresh rumor that he’s wearing a cowboy hat because he’s on Beyoncé’s new album, Country Carter, due out March 29. The timing is interesting, giving that Mars is usually seen in his signature black fedora.

Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

See how social media reacted to the rumor below.

