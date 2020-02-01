When it comes to making a little extra coin, a true hustler knows how to be creative and isn’t afraid to think outside of the box. However, diversifying one’s income is not just something for “regular folks” you may be surprised to see what some of the biggest Hip-Hop stars are working on when they’re not on stage or in the studio.

Serena Williams Invests In Black Female Entrepreneurs

Blac Youngsta Explains How To Become A Millionaire

Moonlighting: 10 Rappers With Side Business That May Surprise You was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1. Pharrell Williams Pharrell Williams teamed up with the upscale grocery chain Dean & DeLuca, to offer a product line called “The Williams Family Kitchen.” Williams’ popular Nono sauce, originally created by his father, is a sweet and spicy marinade.

2. Lil’ Kim Lil’ Kim has always been about those “Benjamins.” The Queen Bee teamed with North Carolina salon owner and cousin Katrise Jones to expand and franchise Jones’ Salon Se Swa brand to five salons.

3. 2 Chainz 2 Chainz never forgets where he came from. The rapper once revealed that he’s a landlord in his hometown of Atlanta.

4. Jay Z One of the most unexpected business ventures in hip hop history was Jay Z acquiring partial ownership of the New Jersey Nets, bringing them to play in his hometown of Brooklyn. Iconic!

5. Cam’ron Cam’ron has had some of the most innovative businesses in the game. The rapper has owned everything from his own line of cereal to his own chicken spot in Harlem.

6. Snoop Dogg Snoop Dogg has his hands in almost anything you can think of, including his own online store aptly called the Snoopermarket.

7. Rick Ross Rick Ross put his money where his mouth is. The MMG Boss has built himself a small empire of Wingstop franchises.

8. 50 Cent Everyone knows 50 Cent is the ultimate hustler. The rapper/actor/producer made millions from his Vitamin Water deal and even invests in platinum mines in South Africa.

9. LL Cool J LL Cool J has been making moves since his career started many years ago. The rapper released a children’s book called “And the Winner Is…. “. It comes with a CD and is part of a scholastic series called Hip Kid Hop. It’s still available on Amazon.