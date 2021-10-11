[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge

CLOSE
We don’t acknowledge Christopher Columbus but we DO acknowledge these Christopher’s
1. Christopher George Latore WallaceSource:Getty
2. Christopher Lee RiosSource:Getty
Big Pun!
3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” BrownSource:Getty
Breezy!
4. Christopher Brian “Chris” BridgesSource:Getty
Luda!
5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ MartinSource:Getty
Rappers
6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock IIISource:Getty
Comedian
7. Christopher Robert “Chris” EvansSource:Getty
Captain America
8. Chris HemsworthSource:Getty
Thor
9. Christopher Michael “Chris” PrattSource:Getty
Star Lord
10. Christopher Emmanuel PaulSource:Getty
& Chris, Jr.
11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” PineSource:Getty
Captain Kirk
12. Marion Christopher BarrySource:Getty
The Late Son of Marion Barry
13. Christopher Wesson BoshSource:Getty
2-Time NBA World Champion
14. Christopher “Chris” TuckerSource:Getty
Actor/Comedian/Smokey
15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John MartinSource:Getty
Coldplay!
16. Christopher Keith IrvineSource:Getty
WWE Superstar Chris Jericho
17. Christopher Allen LloydSource:Getty
Doc! (Back To The Future)
18. Christopher WalkenSource:Getty
Actor (Real Name Roland)
