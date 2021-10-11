HomeEntertainment News

[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

We don’t acknowledge Christopher Columbus but we DO acknowledge these Christopher’s

 

[Photos] Here Are Some Christopher’s We Acknowledge  was originally published on kysdc.com

1. Christopher George Latore Wallace

Christopher George Latore Wallace Source:Getty

2. Christopher Lee Rios

Christopher Lee Rios Source:Getty

Big Pun!

3. Christopher Maurice “Chris” Brown

Christopher Maurice "Chris" Brown Source:Getty

Breezy!

4. Christopher Brian “Chris” Bridges

Christopher Brian "Chris" Bridges Source:Getty

Luda!

5. Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and Christopher ‘Play’ Martin

Christopher 'Kid' Reid and Christopher 'Play' Martin Source:Getty

Rappers

6. Christopher Julius “Chris” Rock III

Christopher Julius "Chris" Rock III Source:Getty

Comedian

7. Christopher Robert “Chris” Evans

Christopher Robert "Chris" Evans Source:Getty

Captain America

8. Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth Source:Getty

Thor

9. Christopher Michael “Chris” Pratt

Christopher Michael "Chris" Pratt Source:Getty

Star Lord

10. Christopher Emmanuel Paul

Christopher Emmanuel Paul Source:Getty

& Chris, Jr.

11. Christopher Whitelaw “Chris” Pine

Christopher Whitelaw "Chris" Pine Source:Getty

Captain Kirk

12. Marion Christopher Barry

Marion Christopher Barry Source:Getty

The Late Son of Marion Barry

13. Christopher Wesson Bosh

Christopher Wesson Bosh Source:Getty

2-Time NBA World Champion

14. Christopher “Chris” Tucker

Christopher "Chris" Tucker Source:Getty

Actor/Comedian/Smokey

15. Christopher “Chris” Anthony John Martin

Christopher "Chris" Anthony John Martin Source:Getty

Coldplay!

16. Christopher Keith Irvine

Christopher Keith Irvine Source:Getty

WWE Superstar Chris Jericho

17. Christopher Allen Lloyd

Christopher Allen Lloyd Source:Getty

Doc! (Back To The Future)

18. Christopher Walken

Christopher Walken Source:Getty

Actor (Real Name Roland)

More From HotSpotATL
Close