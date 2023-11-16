Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries [Photos]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

1-800-TruckWreck and Radio One welcome the Great Grocery Giveaway to Atlanta!

That’s right ATL’s hottest radio stations, Hot 107.9 & Majic ATL teamed up with 1-800 Truckwreck to give away 100 Wayfield Foods gift cards valued at $100 to the first 100 people who show up to the designated Wayfield Foods! We know the holidays are right around the corner and you can use a little help!!!

Check out the photos from this amazing event below.