Listen Live
ATL

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries [Photos]

Published on November 16, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries

Source: R1 / other

1-800-TruckWreck and Radio One welcome the Great Grocery Giveaway to Atlanta!

That’s right ATL’s hottest radio stations, Hot 107.9 & Majic ATL teamed up with 1-800 Truckwreck to give away 100 Wayfield Foods gift cards valued at $100 to the first 100 people who show up to the designated Wayfield Foods! We know the holidays are right around the corner and you can use a little help!!!

Check out the photos from this amazing event below.

1.

Radi Source:other

2.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

3.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

4.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

5.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

6.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

7.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

8.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

9.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

10.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

11.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

12.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

13.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

14.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

15.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

16.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

17.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

18.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

19.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

20.

Radio One ATL & 1-800 Truckwreck Team Up to Give Away Free Groceries Source:other

21.

Ra Source:other
More From HotSpotATL

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close