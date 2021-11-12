HomeRadio One Exclusives

Hip-Hop Crunch: 10 Rappers That Need Their Own Cereal Brand

Chris Brown set the tone with the announcement of his own cereal brand. Breezy Cosmic Crunch will be available at a store near you sooner than Breezy dropping an album!

Chris Brown is certainly not the first artist to do it. Quite frankly, Soulja Boy cannot take that crown of being the first rapper with his own cereal. SMH! Lil Durk has a cereal called ‘Durkio’s’. Well, that one worked out just perfect, didn’t it? Lil Mosey also hopped into the cereal game with ‘Certified Crunch’.

We have some ideas for rappers that need their own cereal brand. Check out the list below!

1. Young Thug – Frosted Snakes

Young Thug Savage Mode II release party Source:(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

2. Jay-z – Hov-O’s

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show Source:Getty

3. Drake – Frosted Drakes

Drake Celebrates His 25th Birthday At TAO With Martini Moscato d'Asti Source:Getty

4. Lil Wayne – Wheezies

Lil Wayne #BirthdayBashATL2017 Source:ATLPics.com

5. NBA Youngboy – Never Crunch Again

New and Making Noise YoungBoy Source:iONEDigital

6. Rowdy Rebel – Fruity Rebels

Rowdy Rebel Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex Source:Complex

7. Dr. Dre – Special Dre

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Backstage And Audience Source:Getty

8. Ludacris – Luda Crisp

Brooklyn Nets v Atlanta Hawks - Game Two Source:Getty

9. Gucci Mane – Gucci Brand Crunch

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Gucci Source:Radio One Digital

Birthday Bash ATL 25 Gucci birthday bash atl gucci

10. Lil Yachty – Honey Bunches of Boats

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty
