RIP Sean Reed: Facebook Live Broadcast Shows Indianapolis Cops Fatally Shoot Man During Chase

You may have woken up and saw that #SeanReed is trending. He was fatally shot by Indianapolis police and it was captured on a Facebook Livestream by the deceased suspect. Sean Read was observed speeding according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. This comes less than 48 hours after the world was already reacting after the brutal video of Ahmaud Arbery was released.

These are the details that lead up to the fatal shooting according to The New York Post,

“After police pursued the vehicle off an exit ramp for about 15 minutes, the man hopped out of his car and fled on foot as officers shouted at him to stop, the department said. When a cop attempted to fire a taser during the foot pursuit, the driver brandished a firearm and exchanged fire with the officers before he was gunned down around 6:15 p.m., police said. The man, who has been identified by the Indianapolis Star as Sean Reed, appeared to be filming his final moments for more than 4,000 viewers on Facebook Live.”

Reed is believed to be the man behind the camera, as he shouts out his current address and pleads with the viewers to come “pick him up”. Shortly after, the camera shakes as Reed runs, without much being visible on the screen and inaudible shouting heard in the background.

Warning: Graphic content

Mfs bogus for killing dude he ain’t have no pole or shit pic.twitter.com/CetZp689hU — Da Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@Feezybandz) May 6, 2020

They stood over that man body and said “it looks like it’s gone be a closed casket homie” and laughed after saying it, like what kind of sick disrespectful shit is that 😢😢😞 pic.twitter.com/KMbC6Vu6sx — Da Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@Feezybandz) May 6, 2020

In the live stream you approximately 14 shots, with thousands of people on the live watching & hearing everything unfold. Another recording of the broadcast appears to capture a conversation among police off-camera after the shooting, though it’s not clear who is speaking.

“I think it’s going to be a closed casket, homie,” a man can be heard saying among laughter.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the ongoing investigation, cops said. In their latest statement the department said, “While we are withholding judgment (sic) on the actions of the involved officer at this time, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. The shooting is being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team.”

As this story continues to develop, we will keep you updated with any of the latest developments.

