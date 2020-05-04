CLOSE
HomeNational

Scottie Pippen’s Baby Mama Larsa Is Livin’ Her Best Life [Photos]

Posted May 4, 2020

15th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball - Arrivals

Source: John Parra / Getty


Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen’s duo on the court has been unmatched and has been highlighted during ‘The Last Dance‘. During the series Scottie Pippen’s past marriage with Larsa Pippen was mentioned and people have questions!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNB PHILLY

It has been alleged the marriage between the two had been ended after Larsa cheated on Scottie with hit-maker Future. Larsa Pippen on multiple occasions denied that cheating was the reasoning of the divorce but it was simply not spending enough time with each other. Since the split, the two have been co-parenting their beautiful children and Larsa has been servin’ LOOKS!

 

Related: Last Glance: Meet Michael Jordan’s Daughter, Jasmine Jordan [Photos]

Related: Kylie Jenner Lounging Around Her $36 Million Mansion [Photos]

Related: Booty Don’t Lie?!: Jennifer Lopez Teaching Shakira How To Shake It [Video]

Scottie Pippen’s Baby Mama Larsa Is Livin’ Her Best Life [Photos]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

View this post on Instagram

Meet my baby Cruz

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

Memories from #coachella

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

5.

6.

7.

8.

View this post on Instagram

Love this dress by @prettylittlething

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

9.

10.

View this post on Instagram

Where’s my briefcase Suit @prettylittlething

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

11.

View this post on Instagram

What movie should I watch?

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

12.

13.

14.

15.

View this post on Instagram

Home sick #miami

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

16.

View this post on Instagram

Comfy fit @prettylittlething shoes: @louisvuitton

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

17.

View this post on Instagram

Should we start training together

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

18.

View this post on Instagram

Beach baby 4L

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

19.

View this post on Instagram

If you want results you’ve got to change it up

A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on

20.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close