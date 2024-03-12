Some 2024 Academy Award Winners Have Hoosier Ties

LOS ANGELES — You may have watched the 96th Academy Awards ceremony – hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel – Sunday evening, and some of this year’s winners have ties to the Hoosier state.
Christopher Nolan’s film “Oppenheimer” won seven awards, including those for Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Director. Continue reading for a complete list of winners.
Cillian Murphy is officially the first Irish-born actor to win Best Actor in the Academy’s 96-year history for his performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in ‘Oppenheimer.’ #Oscars
Greg Sorvig, Artistic Director of Heartland Film in Indianapolis, says four films recognized with Truly Moving Picture Awards or shown by Heartland last year won over the weekend.
He also notes that some Heartland Film alumni, including Robert Downey Jr. and Da’Vine Joy Randolph, won golden statuettes for their 2023 acting performances.
And, while there were arguably no major incidents at this year’s ceremony – you might recall the infamous “Oscars Slap” – there were still some surprises.
For one, Sorvig explains that actress Lily Gladstone was expected to be named Best Actress for her role in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” But, she ultimately lost that title to Emma Stone, whose performance in “Poor Things” secured her second Best Actress award.
He also argues that “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was favored to win Best Animated Feature Film. In the end, though, the statuette went to “The Boy and the Heron.”
You can currently watch some of this season’s winning films online. Learn more here.
2024 Oscar Winners:
1. Best Picture – “Oppenheimer”Source:Heartland Film
2. Best Actor – Cillian MurphySource:Getty
3. Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr.Source:Getty
4. Best Actress – Emma StoneSource:Getty
5. Best Supporting Actress – Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Heartland Film
6. Best Animated Feature Film – “The Boy and the Heron”Source:Getty
7. Best Cinematography – “Oppenheimer”Source:Getty
8. Best Costume Design – “Poor Things”Source:Getty
9. Best Director – Christopher NolanSource:Getty
10. Best Documentary Feature Film – “20 Days in Mariupol”Source:Getty
11. Best Documentary Short Film – “The Last Repair Shop”Source:Getty
12. Best Editing – “Oppenheimer”Source:Getty
13. Best International Feature Film – “The Zone of Interest”Source:Getty
14. Best Makeup and Hairstyling – “Poor Things”Source:Getty
15. Best Original Score – Ludwig GöranssonSource:Getty
16. Best Original Song – “What Was I Made For?”Source:Getty
17. Best Production Design – “Poor Things”Source:Getty
18. Best Animated Short Film – “WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”Source:Getty
19. Best Live-Action Short Film – “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”Source:Getty
20. Best Sound – “The Zone of Interest”Source:Getty
21. Best Visual Effects – “Godzilla Minus One”Source:Getty
22. Best Adapted Screenplay – “American Fiction”Source:Heartland Film
23. Best Original Screenplay – “Anatomy of a Fall”Source:Heartland Film
-
