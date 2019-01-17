Soulja Boy and Famous Dex Threaten Each Other On Instagram Live, Twitter Eats Popcorn

Posted January 17, 2019

WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays

Source: Santiago Felipe / Getty


Soulja Boy’s give me my recognition tour goes on. Big Draco got into a heated argument with Famous Dex on Instagram Live, so of course Twitter is having a field day. 

It all started last night (Jan. 16) with Big Soulja going on IG Live to talk ish, which involved slandering Dex while insisting he put the rapper on.

“And Famous Sex, you better watch your f*cking mouth too, n***a,” he said. “The fuck is wrong with you?”

Soulja added, “You a f*cking junkie, n*gga.”

Of course, Dex responded on IG Live and the two of them eventually joined forces and proceeded to threaten each other with the all the fades. Dex called Soulja a cokehead and a fed, Soulja called Dex a b*tch, and on and on and on.

Peep Twitter’s reactions to the struggle, and the receipts, in the gallery. Think these two watch a lot of WWE?

Soulja Boy and Famous Dex Threaten Each Other On Instagram Live, Twitter Eats Popcorn was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close