Stephen A. Smith Chooses Nearly “Impenetrable” Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef, Social Media Debates

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been almost two weeks since Kendrick Lamar took shots at Drake, and he’s yet to respond.

However, some people are still confident that Drizzy will fire back in due time, and Stephen A. Smith has already drawn lies in the sand.

N.O.R.E. recently shared a clip from an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, which featured the First Take host sitting at the head of the table to talk about all things culture. One of the hottest topics right now is the growing rap beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Noreaga asked him who he’s got in the battle.

“First of all, major props to both of them,” Stephen A. began. “I’m gonna go with Drake because even though everybody knows Kendrick Lamar and knows how gifted he is, you got too many people periodically trying to come at Drake, and he’s always standing.”

Smith continues, acknowledging Drake’s star power and how he rises to the occasion when battled tested.

“I mean, he’s one of those dudes. It could be the look, it could be how he communicates, it could be his flavor—it could be anything. But Drake damn near seems impenetrable, and what I take from Drake is, I don’t hear too many people coming at Kendrick Lamar,” he added. “But everybody always trying to come at Drake, and, obviously, I can relate to that.”

Expect the full Drink Champs episode to be released on Thursday via Revolt and YouTube on Saturday.

The spat between Compton’s own and the 6 God did have another member, but J. Cole is now the odd man out.

The Friday Night Lights rapper responded to Kendrick’s explosive “Like That” verse—where he denounced the idea of a Big 3—with a track called “7 Minute Drill” on his surprise project, Might Delete Later.

Not only was the diss not received well by fans, but two days later, at Dreamville Fest, he apologized, calling the song “the lamest sh-t I did in my f-cking life.”

But with him out of the race, Drake and K. Dot must step up to the plate.

For now, see social media’s reaction to Stephen A. weighing in below.

Stephen A. Smith Chooses Nearly “Impenetrable” Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef, Social Media Debates was originally published on cassiuslife.com