CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

Threw Some D On It: Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset, Legally

Posted November 2, 2020

(FILE) Cardi B Files for Divorce from Offset After 3 Years of Marriage

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Once again, Cardi B and Offset are happily married. In order to seal the deal, Bardi has called off her divorce from her sometimes on again, some times off again husband, legally.

Back in September, the Bronx rapper filed for divorce from her Migos rapper husband, citing irreconcilable differences. However, by the time her birthday came around about a month later, she was spotted in Las Vegas celebrating and getting cozy with the same Offset she previously was trying to escape out of marital wedlock

But according to TMZ, the “WAP” rapper has filed legal documents in Georgia seeking to dismiss her previous divorce request.

Also worth noting is that she reportedly filed the motion “without prejudice,” meaning she has the right to refile at a later date if need be.

Per Cardi herself, part of the reason she reconciled with Offset is because she wanted some D. As for Offset, part of his cost of re-entry, no pun intend, was that new Bentley he copped for Cardi as a birthday present. We’re sure the billboard he took out for her in Atlanta helped as well.

Hip-Hop love, it’s a roller coaster. Peep some obligatory reactions and commentary about the couple below.

View this post on Instagram

Sassy lil bitch

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

 

Threw Some D On It: Cardi B Calls Off Divorce From Offset, Legally  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

More From HotSpotATL
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close