CLOSE
HomeEntertainment News

TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter Crash

Posted 17 hours ago

2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

TMZ reports Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning. TMZ has not disclosed their source of confirmation. Kobe was 41 years old.

TMZ reported a fire broke out after his private helicopter went down. They say Kobe was traveling with at least three people with 5 people confirmed dead. Reports say emergency personnel responded, but nobody on board survived. No word if Vanessa Bryant or their children were among those on board.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s office took to Twitter to report, “Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.”

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri. The 18-time All-Star who made the All-NBA Team 15 times was born to Pamela and Joe Bryant on August 23, 1978 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Story developing.

TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter Crash  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1.

2.

3.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close