Watch: Tyrese Haliburton Put On An Absolute Show During The NBA All-Star Game
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game came to Indianapolis and DID NOT disappoint.
It was the 73rd edition of the event. The last time the game was held in Indianapolis was 1985.
The East defeated the West 211-186.
Tyrese Haliburton who was known as the “Prom King” of NBA All-Star Weekend did what he did best and put on an absolute show.
Tyrese Haliburton’s stats on the night were:
- 32 PTS
- 21/29 ATT (72.3%)
- 7 REB
- 6 AST
- EAST W
RELATED: Tyrese has established himself as the perfect ambassador for the Indiana Pacers.
Indianapolis sure has a lot to look forward to!
Check out the best highlights from Tyrese Haliburton in the 73rd NBA All-Star Game below.
1. Tyrese Haliburton starts the game with five straight threes.
2. Tyrese Haliburton balled out as a first-time All-Star starter.
3. https://twitter.com/Pacers/status/1759416012938572237
4. Tyrese Haliburton was mic’d up during the NBA All-Star Game
5. Tyrese Haliburton was that guy in NBA All-Star Game
6. Tyrese Haliburton splashes his 8th three of the night.
7. Haliburton hits the shot for the East to be the first team ever to score 200 in an ASG.
8. Tyrese Haliburton walks off after leading Team East to the win.
9. Tyrese Haliburton reflects on his journey to the NBA.
10. Hometwon Hali showed out in Indianapolis!
