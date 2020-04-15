CLOSE
HomeNational

Will Smith Celebrity Impersonations Are SPOT ON!

Posted April 15, 2020

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence star in Columbia Pictures’ BAD BOYS FOR LIFE.

Source: Ben Rothstein, Kyle Kaplan / Columbia


West Philadelphia born & raised! Will Smith has to be one of the most creative public figures this world has ever seen. Not to mention he’s from Philly he gets another few points. Will has been killing it for years as an actor, artist & entrepreneur.

One thing people might not give him enough credit for is how spot-on his impersonations on people are. I mean, Will is not afraid to go the extra mile to make an impersonation look and sound as accurate as possible. Here are some of our favorite Will Smith impersonations!

 

Related: Will Smith Launches A Stay-At-Home Series On Snapchat

Related: Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

 

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO RNBPHILLY

Will Smith Celebrity Impersonations Are SPOT ON!  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

No teeth to get in the way of these bars

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close