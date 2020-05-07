Rico Nasty is keeping busy during quarantine.

The rapper and DMV native revealed in a recent interview with Uproxx, she’s taking full advantage of technology to finish her debut album, Nightmare Vacation.

She even put together her latest music video on a green screen in her basement with the director over FaceTime.

We stan a can’t stop, won’t stop queen. In celebration of Rico Nasty’s birthday Thursday (May 7), check out some of her best photos below.

You Won’t Believe How Rico Nasty Filmed Her New ‘Popstar’ Music Video [Photos] was originally published on 92q.com