Young Thug Went Full R. Kelly After Checking French Montana Over Kendrick Lamar

might be trying to stir up interest in a VERZUZ battle with unlikely foe, but it appears a new face has entered the discussion. Young Thug threw a shot towards Montana regarding K-Dot, but it sparked an ugly back and forth that had Thugger making some highly questionable threats towards children.

After The Coke Boys/Bad Boy Records star claimed he could take on his TDE counterpart in a hit for hit battle, Thug didn’t think Montana would stand a chance. A video of the Atlanta rapper shows him laughing off Montana’s jab and called him a fool at the end of the clip.

Montana caught wind of Thug’s reply and unsurprisingly took the low road in his rebuttal on Twitter.

“He had to wear a dress so he can tuck the scattt,” Montana tweeted, while also adding his new single “That’s A Fact” in hashtag form.

After Montana noted the fact that Thug wore a dress in the “No Stylist” video and promising to expose his new rival, Thug replied by seeming to say that he would put a sexual organ into the throats of Montana’s children. Some fans online say that was the rapper’s way of referencing a gun, but it’s still a gross thing to say towards kids no matter how you swing it.

