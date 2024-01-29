MIASIA SYMONE LIVE View Full Schedule MIASIA SYMONE LIVE

Atlanta native, MiAsia Symone, is a multi-media personality working in the radio, digital,

and television industries.

MiAsia’s charismatic personality, interviewing skills, and production experience have

granted her access to numerous entertainers and professional athletes such as Diddy, Lala

Anthony, Young Jeezy, Rick Ross, Queen Naija, Michael B. Jordan and more. She is currently an

on-air talent at Atlanta’s number one hip-hop station, Hot 107.9 where she is live on Saturdays

from 2pm – 6pm. She also hosts an entertainment segment on J. Nicks Live Afternoon Drive

called “What They Talm Bout.”

Becoming a staple in her hometown, MiAsia has earned kudos from some the entertainment industry’s most respected influencers and tastemakers.

With compassion for her people, MiAsia started the Hands on the Foundation which is a Georgia/

-registered nonprofit organization (501c3). She hosts

annual community events placing emphasis on the importance of giving back.

MiAsia most recently received a resolution from the House of Representatives for her community efforts

and won the Journalist of the Year award at the 2023 Black Media Honors. She is also gaining credibility in the influencer world collaborating with various brands such as Rap Snacks, Sovereign Brands, NARS Cosmetics, Boost Mobile, Anne Fontaine and more. She’s previously worked with House of CB, Ethika, Xfinity, The Atlanta Hawks, and others.