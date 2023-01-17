Ronnie Watson, professionally known as Partyboi Duece is one of Atlanta’s dopest young event and club hosts! He can be heard every weekend on Atlanta’s Number One Hip-Hop Station, Hot 107.9. Known for his energy and smooth sound, listeners tune in for his show’s popular features – Question of the Day, Party’s Positive Message, and Small Business Shout Outs. In addition to his on-air roles, Duece is also the host & curator of HOT 107.9’s School Tour, a motivational event designed to promote school attendance and positive behavior among Metro Atlanta students.

He’s also the creator of the HOT Comeback Kid of the Week! A campaign curated to identify and celebrate students who have improved their grades and behavior in school. Partyboi Duece’s commitment to the community is unmatched as demonstrated through his two annual charity events – Duece of Hearts Fashion Show and Big Shot Celebrity Basketball Game.

As his influence continues to grow, Partyboi Duece is determined to always impact the lives of listeners, students and fans in the most positive manner possible. To learn more about Partyboi Duece, follow him on all social media @1partyboi_duece.