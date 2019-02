Check me out every weekday at 10:35am for your Midday Motivatino. Anger is one letter short of Danger…-Unknown. Keep reading for more of today’s Motivational Message.A single act of anger can ruin your entire life. It can destroy everything that you’ve worked hard for and even hurt the people you love. Remember your anger will punish you, not the person you are mad at.

