Listen Live
Entertainment

Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
T. Murph

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty

You may know him from the Hulu show Woke, Saturday Night Live, or Comedy Central’s Kevin Hart: The Next Level, but this comedian is now going from the big-screen back to the big stage. Comedian T. Murph is merging his personal and professional life in a hilarious way.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This Chicago-based powerhouse has blazed a trail of stand-up stages, and returns with his current ‘I Love My Kids, BUT…’ Tour (IAmTMurph.com).

“[My kids]  can’t feel no type of way, because what I do helps pay their bills.” -T. Murph

Catch him on tour in a city near you! Click to purchase tickets.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WATCH FULL T. MURPH x THE MORNING HUSTLE INTERVIEW BELOW

READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

[Zype id=”6606f2057028890001733833″]

Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More from Hot 107.9 – Hot Spot ATL
Trending
Jay-Z 'Hangar Tour' - Atlanta - November 18, 2006
Entertainment

Jay-Z’s Alleged Mistress Dies At 28

Entertainment

Comedian T. Murph: ‘I Loves My Kids, BUT…’ Tour

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

atlanta slang terms
ATL

23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture

Birthday Bash ATL: Updated / Future Assets
Birthday Bash

Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Entertainment News

Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele

Birthday Bash Individual Graphics
Entertainment

[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024

Pop Culture

[EXCLUSIVE] Bun B Tells The Real Story Behind Drake Joining Houston Rodeo Lineup

Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close