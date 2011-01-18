Kelis Owes Illegal Housekeeper In Unpaid Wages

Kelis’ housekeeper is making public claims that the singer owes her $900 in unpaid wages. However, because she’s in the United States illegally, she may have trouble seeking help from the law.

TMZ was told that Kelis’ maid earned $150 a day for her work, but only worked one day a week, meaning Kelis is 6 weeks behind in payments.

The housekeeper is trying to get a lawyer to see if she can file anything with the California Labor Commission.

