You may be deceived if you trust too much, but you will live in torment unless you trust enough. ~Frank Crane

You can’t build a future based on the pain you’ve experienced in the past. Its smart to be cautious, but you shouldn’t always assume that people are out to “get you.” For every dishonest person out there, there is also someone sincere and genuine. Don’t be paranoid and miss out on your chance to be with that person…

