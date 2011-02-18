CLOSE
50 Cent To Star As Cop In “Freelancers”

50 Cent50 Cent is set to star as a cop in the Jessy Terrero-directed film Freelancers.  The film is part of 50’s production company, Cheetah Vision’s 10-picture deal with Lions Gate Films.

50 & Terrero previously worked together on the film Gun as well as 50’s The New Breed video project. Terrero is probably best known for directing Soul Plane.

According to Variety, 50 will play the son of a slain police officer who joins the police force and finds himself teaming up with a group of rogue cops that includes his father’s former partner.

