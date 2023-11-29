LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
When it comes to the life of Tyler Perry, you may think you know but you really have no idea. Maxine’s Baby unveiled aspects never before revealed. It pays tribute to his late mother, Maxine, after whom the documentary is titled. The documentary also sheds light on his strained relationship with his late father, rise to fame and 10-year-old son.
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Watch our full interview below and check out Maxine’s Baby on Amazon Prime!
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Directors Gelila Bekele & Armani Ortiz Talk Making “Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story” was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
‘F****** Black People!’: Karen Gets Racist After Spitting At Pro-Palestine Demonstrators
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Big Boss Vette Taps In For ‘New And Making Noise’
-
Last Chance Christmas: Win $1,000 For All Your Holiday Needs! [Register Here]
-
Chick-Fil-A Delivering Hope
-
RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ (Register to Win FREE Tickets)