Nickelodeon’s 2011 Kids’ Choice Awards kicked off last night. Willow Smith and the Black Eyed Peas performed, Jaden Smith won an award for “The Karate Kid,” Nick Cannon got slimed, and Keke Palmer and the Kardashian sisters sat in the audience.

