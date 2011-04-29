Young Jeezy & 2 Chainz “Count It Up” (Remix)

Young Jeezy’s released the video for his latest, “Count It Up” featuring 2 Chainz aka Tity Boi of Playaz Circle.

We’re still waiting on Jizzle to drop Thug Motivation 103, but since he just dropped this new video hopefully the wait will be over soon!

Check out the video below!

