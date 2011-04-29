CLOSE
Young Jeezy & 2 Chainz “Count It Up” (Remix)

Young Jeezy

Young Jeezy’s released the video for his latest, “Count It Up” featuring 2 Chainz aka Tity Boi of Playaz Circle.

We’re still waiting on Jizzle to drop Thug Motivation 103, but since he just dropped this new video hopefully the wait will be over soon!

