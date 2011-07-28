CLOSE
V-Nasty Argues With Black Man & Uses The “N-Word”

v-nastyKreayshawn’s henchman V-Nasty found herself in an argument on the street with a black man where she, in conversation uses the “N-Word” numerous amounts of times. Kreayshawn and V-Nasty have come under fire for using the derogatory word but V-Nasty has not stopped saying it. It is clear she doesn’t see anything wrong with it. Little Debbie can be seen mediating the situation and telling her to walk away.

Radio Host Confronts Kreayshawn For Using “N-Word” [VIDEO]

White Rapper Kreayshawn Defends Using N-Word

