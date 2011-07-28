V-Nasty Argues With Black Man & Uses The “N-Word”

Kreayshawn’s henchman V-Nasty found herself in an argument on the street with a black man where she, in conversation uses the “N-Word” numerous amounts of times. Kreayshawn and V-Nasty have come under fire for using the derogatory word but V-Nasty has not stopped saying it. It is clear she doesn’t see anything wrong with it. Little Debbie can be seen mediating the situation and telling her to walk away.

