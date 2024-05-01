Two very special guests are in the building holding it down with Kyle, while Lo and Alton are away at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage cruise!
Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
We’re talking deal-breakers, diss tracks, skipping showers, and everything in between with B. Simone and Ernestine Morrison.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
READ MORE STORIES ON THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM:
- Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison
- Posted On The Corner: Kevin Liles Talks Politics Of Rap, Gunna’s Return, Rico Wade And Young Thug
- White Horrorcore Rapper Beats Future and Metro Boomin’ on Hip Hop Charts
HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE
Deal-breakers, Diss Tracks & Skipping Showers ft. Guest Hosts B. Simone & Ernestine Morrison was originally published on themorninghustle.com
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends
-
Usher Comes Back Home to ATL! [Meet N' Greet Pics]
-
4Lifers: Meet Druski's Boo Thang, Kaliah Nicole [Photos]
-
Comedian Luenell Poses Nude For Penthouse [Pics Included]
-
Baecation Me, Please: 10 Affordable Travel Destinations For Couples