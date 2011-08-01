CLOSE
Photos
Home

Rihanna Backs It Up At Carnival

0 reads
Leave a comment

Rihanna at Barbados CarnivalRihanna has been in the news lately at home in Barbados to perform for her LOUD Tour. However, Rihanna has some other fun things planned. That includes attending and dressing up for the Barbados Carnival Parade.

Rihanna continued her crazy streak and dressed up in a traditional Kadooment Day parade get-up and backin’ it up on Bajan boys – and girls. Rihanna was not shy and let her full-fledged Bajan side let loose. Her outfit consisted of barely anything and  a head piece. She was also seen carrying around a red mug. Let’s take a wild guess as to what was in it.

Check out the pics for yourself!

For more stories on Rihanna, check out:

Rihanna Planning Homecoming Documentary

Rihanna Slammed By Her Fans For “Starving Herself” For Photoshoot

Rihanna & Drake Spotted In Sex Shop

Rihanna

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close