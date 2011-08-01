Rihanna Backs It Up At Carnival

Rihanna has been in the news lately at home in Barbados to perform for her LOUD Tour. However, Rihanna has some other fun things planned. That includes attending and dressing up for the Barbados Carnival Parade.

Rihanna continued her crazy streak and dressed up in a traditional Kadooment Day parade get-up and backin’ it up on Bajan boys – and girls. Rihanna was not shy and let her full-fledged Bajan side let loose. Her outfit consisted of barely anything and a head piece. She was also seen carrying around a red mug. Let’s take a wild guess as to what was in it.

Check out the pics for yourself!

For more stories on Rihanna, check out:

Rihanna Planning Homecoming Documentary

Rihanna Slammed By Her Fans For “Starving Herself” For Photoshoot

Rihanna & Drake Spotted In Sex Shop