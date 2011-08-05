Jennifer Hudson: “I’m A Size 0”

Jennifer Hudson is a size 0, so says “The View’s” co-host Joy Behar. Behar said on today’s episode that she was shopping in the same store as Jennifer and learned the singer had slimmed down to the smallest size possible on the sizing charts.

Joy said she asked the singer, “How does that feel?” Jennifer responded, “I feel like they’re talking to someone else.”

Jennifer was once a size 16, somehow this dramatic weight loss cannot be healthy.

Take a look at JHud’s weight loss transformation through the years:

