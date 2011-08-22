Kevin Hart Wants You To Laugh At His Pain

Comedian/actor Kevin Hart stopped by Hot 107.9 recently and spoke to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show about his upcoming stand-up film, Laugh At My Pain, in theaters Sept. 9.

Of course Kevin, Rickey and the morning crew had to exchange some jokes too!

Check out the hilarity below!

