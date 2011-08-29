CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Happy Birthday Michael Jackson!

0 reads
Leave a comment

michael jacksonMichael Jackson would have been celebrating his 53rd birthday today; sadly, Michael passed away June 25, 2009 after an overdose on prescription drugs which caused him to go into cardiac arrest. Michael’s legacy lives on through his influence, music and generosity!

There will be a cake-cutting ceremony later today “at 5 p.m in front of the modest house at 2300 Jackson Street marking Jackson’s actual birthday.”

More Michael Content:

Michael Jackson Top 5 Playlist

Beyonce To Perform For Michael Jackson Tribute

Ciara Gives Tribute To Michael Jackson At Concert [VIDEO]

Top 10 Artist/Producer Combinations

BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #1: Michael Jackson Does The Moonwalk During “Motown 25″

Michael Jackson

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close