Happy Birthday Michael Jackson!

Michael Jackson would have been celebrating his 53rd birthday today; sadly, Michael passed away June 25, 2009 after an overdose on prescription drugs which caused him to go into cardiac arrest. Michael’s legacy lives on through his influence, music and generosity!

There will be a cake-cutting ceremony later today “at 5 p.m in front of the modest house at 2300 Jackson Street marking Jackson’s actual birthday.”

More Michael Content:

Michael Jackson Top 5 Playlist

Beyonce To Perform For Michael Jackson Tribute

Ciara Gives Tribute To Michael Jackson At Concert [VIDEO]

Top 10 Artist/Producer Combinations

BLACK MUSIC MOMENT #1: Michael Jackson Does The Moonwalk During “Motown 25″