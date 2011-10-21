CLOSE
Young Jeezy’s Thug Motivation 103 Tracklist

TM 103 tracklistYoung Jeezy has had rap fans biting their nails anticipating  Thug Motivation 103’s release. The Atlanta native announced plans for his fourth album in November of 2009. Almost two years have passed and all rap fans have gotten are ill fated street singles and a heap of album delays. As one fan commented on the delays, “Low buzz, no hit, no release. He’s on Def Jam, not Koch.”

When Thug Motivation 103 was scheduled to hit the block on September 20, 2011 Jay Jenkins twitpic’d a handwritten tracklisting a week before.

September Tracklist:

1. Talk 2 Me

2. Real Is How Ya Feel

3. Supa Freak

4. Trump

5. L.M.M.

6. Nothin

7. Never Be The Same

8. .38

9. Higher Learning

10. Change Ya Life

11. I Do

12. Trapped

13. Lil Homies

14. Errythang

15. This One’s For You

Needless to say the disc was pushed back again to December of 2011. Since twitpic’ing the tracklist a few months ago, The Urban Daily thinks Jeezy has made some changes to reflect the reality of his situation.

Revised Tracklist:

  1. I’m T.I.T.E (Time Is The Enemy)
  2. Stranded On Def Row
  3. Thug Motivation F/ Kelly Rowland (Supafreak remix)
  4. Get My Wait Up
  5. Clock With No Arms PT 2 F/ The Roots
  6. Cole World (Keyshia’s Song)
  7. No Patients (I Need A Doctor Remix)
  8. Top Of The Shelf  f/ Diddy and Kenny Burns
  9. The Lockout f/ Metta World Peace and Delonte West
  10. They Band The Snowman F/ Blink 182
  11. Hoop Dreams (They Got Me Jumpin Through ‘Em)
  12. My Watch Is Broke (But I’m Not)
  13. Jeezy’s In Paris
  14. Nineteen Ninety Never F/ Rick Ross

