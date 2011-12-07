CLOSE
Soulja Boy Must Have Been VERY High When He Did This!

Soulja Boy at the 2011 American Music Awards

If Kat Stacks was telling the truth, Soulja Boy likes to snort cocaine, and he must have been high when he did this. Soulja Boy says he signed a contract in 2007 giving his manager/lawyer Philip Ransom 5% of Soulja earnings for LIFE and 50% of his music copyrights.

Soulja Boy was only 16 when these papers were signed, and now he’s suing Ransom for making him sign contracts that were “unconscionable, oppressive, and unjust.”

Ransom says Soulja owes him money and denies the allegations. Get the rest of the story at TMZ.

