Evander Holyfield To Auction Olympic Medal, Championship Belts & More

Last month former boxing champ Evander Holyfield was evicted from his Fayette County mansion. Now the broke boxer is set to auction several of his most prized possessions, including the bronze Olympic medal he won at the 1984 Summer Games.

Also up for grabs: championship rings and belts; gloves, trunks and robes worn inside the ring; signed promotional photos and posters; and women’s and men’s diamond jewelry including watches from Rolex, Cartier and Patek Phillippe.

Among the boxing gloves up for sale are the gloves worn in the infamous June 1997 Holyfield vs. Tyson II fight — a.k.a. “The Bite Fight.”

Holyfield is even selling his 1962 Chevrolet Corvette during the auction, scheduled for Nov. 30 at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The auction house released this statement:

“From his humble beginnings as a teenage boxer in Atlanta, to his storied and fabled career inside professional arenas around the world, Evander Holyfield has demonstrated his commitment to excellence at every opportunity he has been given, enabling his professional record, and his fists to speak for themselves.”

So sad!

SOURCE

RELATED:

Evander Holyfield Tossed Out Of Foreclosed Metro Atlanta Mansion

Chris Brown & Drake Offered Money To Fight?

Floyd Mayweather’s Bid For Early Release Dismissed

Evander Holyfield Allegedly Hits Wife, She Seeks Protective Order

VIDEO: Atlanta Thrasher Evander Kane Knocks Out Penguins Enforcer With One Punch!