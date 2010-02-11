Evander Holyfield Allegedly Hits Wife, She Seeks Protective Order

Evander Holyfield’s wife, Candi Calvana Smith, is seeking a temporary protective order against the boxer after accusing him of hitting her in the face, according to RadarOnline.

Candi Calvana Smith — Holyfield’s third wife — called the police after the couple got into a fight at their home in Georgia last week. She claimed that the deeply religious boxer accused her of being selfish when she complained that their children were too cold and that she should ‘put God first in her life.’

The couple then continued to argue about payments made to their church and after she refused to show him pay stubs, Candi alleges that Holyfield hit her in the face, on the back of the head twice and on her back.

Candi also claims that Holyfield has hurt her before and that he has been violent in the presence of their children.

Here are some high profile examples where women broke free from their abusive relationships:

RELATED:

How to break free from domestic violence

Why celebrity couples break up to make up