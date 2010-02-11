ATL
HomeATL

Evander Holyfield Allegedly Hits Wife, She Seeks Protective Order

28 reads
Leave a comment

EvanderHolyfield

Evander Holyfield’s wife, Candi Calvana Smith, is seeking a temporary protective order against the boxer after accusing him of hitting her in the face, according to RadarOnline.

Candi Calvana Smith — Holyfield’s third wife — called the police after the couple got into a fight at their home in Georgia last week. She claimed that the deeply religious boxer accused her of being selfish when she complained that their children were too cold and that she should ‘put God first in her life.’

The couple then continued to argue about payments made to their church and after she refused to show him pay stubs, Candi alleges that Holyfield hit her in the face, on the back of the head twice and on her back.

Candi also claims that Holyfield has hurt her before and that he has been violent in the presence of their children.

Here are some high profile examples where women broke free from their abusive relationships:

RELATED:

How to break free from domestic violence

Why celebrity couples break up to make up

Candi Calvana Smith , Evander Holyfield , Protective Order

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close