CLOSE
Videos
HomeVideos

Lil Wayne & DJ Drama Drop “Welcome To Dedication 4” Promo [VIDEO]

With the long-delayed Dedication 4 finally dropping this Labor Day, Lil Wayne just dropped a promo video in support of the DJ Drama-assisted project.

Check it out below:

RELATED:

DJ Drama Announces New Lil Wayne “Dedication 4″ Release Date

Lil Wayne Talks “Dedication 4″ With DJ Drama, B.G., Shouts Out Nicki Minaj’s Ass & More [EXCLUSIVE]

NY Politician Demands Apology From Lil Wayne, Gets Origin Of Hip Hop Wrong [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne “Dedication 4″ Artwork [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne Pushes Back “Dedication 4,” Drops “No Lie” Freestyle [AUDIO]

Lil Wayne Performs “Bill Gates,” “The Motto” & More At Birthday Bash 17 [EXCLUSIVE]

4 , Cash Money , Dedication , Dj Drama , lil wayne , Lil Wayne DJ Drama Dedication , Mixtape Weezy , Weezy , YMCMB , Young money

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close