Lil Wayne & DJ Drama Drop “Welcome To Dedication 4” Promo [VIDEO]

With the long-delayed Dedication 4 finally dropping this Labor Day, Lil Wayne just dropped a promo video in support of the DJ Drama-assisted project.

Check it out below:

D4 is stuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuupid. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) August 31, 2012

RELATED:

DJ Drama Announces New Lil Wayne “Dedication 4″ Release Date

Lil Wayne Talks “Dedication 4″ With DJ Drama, B.G., Shouts Out Nicki Minaj’s Ass & More [EXCLUSIVE]

NY Politician Demands Apology From Lil Wayne, Gets Origin Of Hip Hop Wrong [VIDEO]

Lil Wayne “Dedication 4″ Artwork [PHOTOS]

Lil Wayne Pushes Back “Dedication 4,” Drops “No Lie” Freestyle [AUDIO]

Lil Wayne Performs “Bill Gates,” “The Motto” & More At Birthday Bash 17 [EXCLUSIVE]