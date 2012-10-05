CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Real Chris Brown: “I’m Not Trying To Be A Player, I’m Not Trying to Be A Dog” [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Chris Brown releases never seen footage in a short glimpse of his party life, stressed out while loving two women. No doubt he’s talking about Karrauche and Rihanna because you see him with both. He says “I’m not trying to be a player, I’m not trying to be a dog ..my mom raised me differently I just care”.

I really do think that he cares for Rih and KT but his heart is with Rihanna! Take a peep below and see for yourself. It’d be interesting to see a documentary in the life of Chris Brown. I’m rooting for you CB!! Keep your head up :-)  ~Jazzy McBee

“The Real Chris Brown” from David Alan on Vimeo.

RELATED:

Chris Brown Confirms Break Up With Karreuche And “Friendship” With Rihanna

Chris Brown – “Don’t Judge Me” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Chris Brown Fails Drug Test, Rihanna Offers Support

chris brown , Hot1079tl , Karrauche Tran , national , Rihanna , video

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close