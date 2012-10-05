The Real Chris Brown: “I’m Not Trying To Be A Player, I’m Not Trying to Be A Dog” [VIDEO]

Chris Brown releases never seen footage in a short glimpse of his party life, stressed out while loving two women. No doubt he’s talking about Karrauche and Rihanna because you see him with both. He says “I’m not trying to be a player, I’m not trying to be a dog ..my mom raised me differently I just care”.

I really do think that he cares for Rih and KT but his heart is with Rihanna! Take a peep below and see for yourself. It’d be interesting to see a documentary in the life of Chris Brown. I’m rooting for you CB!! Keep your head up :-) ~Jazzy McBee

“The Real Chris Brown” from David Alan on Vimeo.

RELATED:

Chris Brown Confirms Break Up With Karreuche And “Friendship” With Rihanna

Chris Brown – “Don’t Judge Me” [MUSIC VIDEO]

Chris Brown Fails Drug Test, Rihanna Offers Support