Michelle Obama Will Attend Funeral for Teen Who Performed at Inauguration

First Lady Michelle Obama will attend Saturday’s funeral in Chicago for 15-year-old murder victim Hadiya Pendleton, who was shot and killed last week about a mile from the Obama’s South Side home.

Pendleton had participated in Inaugural festivities in Washington, D.C. a week before her death. She was an honor student at King College Prep in Chicago and was a majorette with the school band.

The First Lady is not expected to make public remarks at the funeral. She will attend with senior adviser Valerie Jarrett and Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, both of whom are Chicagoans.

An online petition had urged President Obama to come to Chicago and deliver a speech about gun violence. There is no word if President Obama will deliver such a speech, but he did reach out to Pendleton’s family last week to offer his condolences.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the Pendleton family had expressed a concern that the president’s attendance would overshadow the funeral and make it difficult for Pendleton’s friends to say their goodbyes.

Pendleton was killed at Chicago’s Harsh Park on January 29, near the end of the deadliest January for Chicago homicides in a decade. There is a $40,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the teen’s death.

