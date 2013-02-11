CLOSE
Beyonce Wins Grammy Award for “Love on Top” [PHOTOS]

Beyonce with her Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance for her single “Love On Top.” (Jason Merritt/Getty Images )

Beyonce was her usual stunning self at last night’s (February 10) 55th annual Grammy Awards. Bey took home the Best Traditional R&B Performance Grammy for her single “Love on Top.”

Check out photos of Beyonce at the 2013 Grammy Awards below!

Beyonce at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards [PHOTOS]
