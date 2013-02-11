CLOSE
A Black Pope? Common Says It Would Be “Beautiful” [VIDEO]

The religious world is buzzing about the impending retirement of the current Pope,  Benedict XVI, the first move of its kind by a top Pontiff in 600 years. Early word is that there are several African candidates for the next Pope and TMZ caught up with rapper Common for his take on that possibility.

“I think the world is getting open more to not judging things by color and see that people of color can do great things,” the Chicago born rapper said.”We’re all equal.”

According to ELEV8.com there have already been three Black Popes in Catholic Church history.

Watch the full clip below:

