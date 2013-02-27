Who can take the words of Robert Frost and the achievements of Michael Jordan and motivate the masses to put down their iPhones and stop making “Harlem Shake” videos? Hopefully, Kid President can.

“The world needs you to stop being boring. Yeah, you. Boring is easy, everybody can be boring. But you’re gooder than that,” says 9-year-old Robbie Novak. The young man has a medical condition called Osteogenesis imperfecta, or Brittle Bone disease ( you know, that illness Samuel L. Jackson had in “Unbreakable”). He has had more than 70 breaks in his nine years of life. But he is one helluva public speaker.

Watch his motivational Pep Talk and the story of his life below. Then go out and make your own “Space Jam.”

[Spotted @Devour]

A Pep Talk From Kid President: “You Were Made To Be Awesome!” [VIDEO] was originally published on theurbandaily.com