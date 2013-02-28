“Do You Know A Community Hero?”

Nomination deadline for 2013 awards is Thursday, March 14

DECATUR – DeKalb County CEO Burrell Ellis is seeking nominations for the 2013 CEO’s Community Hero Awards. The event, presented by The Champion Newspaper and DeKalb County CEO Burrell Ellis, honors individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact in DeKalb County through volunteerism. Nomination forms are available online at www.dekalbcountyga.gov.

Nominations are being accepted for the following award categories:

Community Champion Award – recognizes an individual and non-profit organization whose work has had a positive impact in strengthening communities and improving the lives of others in DeKalbCounty.

Environmental Change Award – recognizes an individual and/or organization that works tirelessly to preserve, protect and raise awareness about the environment.

Youth Volunteer Award – recognizes the outstanding efforts of a DeKalbCounty youth between the ages of 5-18 that exemplifies volunteerism and community service.

Neighborhood Empowerment Award – recognizes an individual and organization that fosters civic engagement and promotes community involvement.

The Vanguard Award – recognizes an individual or organization whose contributions most exemplify the National County Government Month theme as established by NACo each year. This year’s theme is “Smart Justice: Creating Safer Communities.”

Nominations must be emailed to JohnH@dekalbchamp.com, faxed to 404-373-7721, or received by mail at The Champion Newspaper, P.O. Box 1347, Decatur, GA30030 no later than Thursday, March 14 to be eligible for consideration. The CEO’s Community Hero Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 14 at 4 p.m. at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center, 980 Briarcliff Rd. in Atlanta.

For more information, please contact Erica M. Brooks at 404-371-3695 or John Hewitt at 404-373-7779, ext. 110.

