Juicy got a little help from Gary Wit Da Tea for her song of the week! Listen to Juicy and Gary Wit Da Tea’s hilarious version of “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica and hear Juicy’s Song of the Week live every Thursday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Text “Rickey” To 80185 For Breaking News

RELATED: Juicy Puts Icing On Rihanna’s “Birthday Cake” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Juicy Show Rihanna How To “Talk That Talk” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Juicy & Gary Wit Da Tea Sing “The Boy Is Mine” By Brandy & Monica [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Juicy Posted February 28, 2013

Also On Hot 107.9: