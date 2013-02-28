CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Juicy & Gary Wit Da Tea Sing “The Boy Is Mine” By Brandy & Monica [EXCLUSIVE]

Juicy got a little help from Gary Wit Da Tea for her song of the week! Listen to Juicy and Gary Wit Da Tea’s hilarious version of “The Boy Is Mine” by Brandy and Monica and hear Juicy’s Song of the Week live every Thursday on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

Juicy & Gary Wit Da Tea Sing “The Boy Is Mine” By Brandy & Monica [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

